[February 09, 2021] New Construction Management Solution -- Autodesk Build -- Now Available Worldwide

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced Autodesk BuildTM, a new project and field management solution and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud®, is now available to users globally. Initially announced at Autodesk University 2020, Autodesk Build now provides construction teams with a single solution for project management, quality, safety, cost and closeout by connecting data, workflows and teams in one highly-configurable environment. Easy to deploy, adopt and use, Autodesk Build unifies best-in-class features from BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adds powerful new capabilities to make information immediately available across the entire construction team. Owners, general contractors and specialty contractors can enhance project quality by relying on Autodesk Build for real-time visibility that keeps teams in sync, improves collaboration, mitigates project risk and enables data-driven decision making. "Our teams need the right technology to achieve outstanding results," says Barton Malow Holdings Senior VDC Manager Ted Jennings. "By bringing together the best of BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adding even more project management firepower, Autodesk Build is both a simple and robust solution. Connecting our teams and data across projects allows us to supercharge our work with more streamlined document, safety and cost management, and deliver on our quality standards." Autodesk Build provides construction teams the power to: Manage projects more efficiently – Teams can configure workflows within Autodesk Build so those who need access to information such as RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes and daily reports can do so at any stage of a project. With the relevant workflow data instantly at their fingertips, project managers can readily analyze activities and make data-driven decisions to keep projects on track. Information from all project workflows is immediately connected in Autodesk Docs, the common data environment (CDE), to simplify overall project management.

Teams can configure workflows within Autodesk Build so those who need access to information such as RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes and daily reports can do so at any stage of a project. With the relevant workflow data instantly at their fingertips, project managers can readily analyze activities and make data-driven decisions to keep projects on track. Information from all project workflows is immediately connected in Autodesk Docs, the common data environment (CDE), to simplify overall project management. Maximize cross-team collaboration – Autodesk Build facilitates real-time collaboration between the field and office, enabling teams to manage project quality from their desktops, laptops and smart mobile devices, and keep everyone engaged in jobsite safety. The PlanGrid Build app, purpose-built for mobile field collaboration and included in Autodesk Build, empowers the field to stay connected to the latest quality planning, punchlist and issue managemnt, as well as perform quality assurance and quality control tasks. Field and office teams can also manage safety planning, training, observations and inspections from the Autodesk Build platform to keep jobsites productive and safe.

Autodesk Build facilitates real-time collaboration between the field and office, enabling teams to manage project quality from their desktops, laptops and smart mobile devices, and keep everyone engaged in jobsite safety. The PlanGrid Build app, purpose-built for mobile field collaboration and included in Autodesk Build, empowers the field to stay connected to the latest quality planning, punchlist and issue managemnt, as well as perform quality assurance and quality control tasks. Field and office teams can also manage safety planning, training, observations and inspections from the Autodesk Build platform to keep jobsites productive and safe. Digitize and centralize document management – Autodesk Build consolidates document management and provides a single source of truth to ensure all team members across the construction project lifecycle can access the correct information they need when they need it, regardless of whether they're in the office or field. Document control, versioning and approval capabilities that support 2D sheets, 3D models and easy-to-share markups help keep everyone on the same page to minimize miscommunications and avoidable mistakes that can lead to rework.

Autodesk Build consolidates document management and provides a single source of truth to ensure all team members across the construction project lifecycle can access the correct information they need when they need it, regardless of whether they're in the office or field. Document control, versioning and approval capabilities that support 2D sheets, 3D models and easy-to-share markups help keep everyone on the same page to minimize miscommunications and avoidable mistakes that can lead to rework. Streamline cost management – A configurable and connected cost management module in Autodesk Build helps teams keep track of any budget changes from one main location. Teams can manage budget creation and contract administration, change orders, cost forecasts and payment applications alongside a real-time view of project health to make informed decisions and mitigate risks to project costs.



Autodesk Docs – A centralized document management solution that underpins Autodesk Build's CDE, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.

A centralized document management solution that underpins Autodesk Build's CDE, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle. Insights – Analytics capabilities that support the ability to collect, interpret and export project data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk.

Analytics capabilities that support the ability to collect, interpret and export project data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk. Administration – Project setup tools including centralized user management and permissioning capabilities, templates and single-sign-on. "Our customers need to connect workflows across the construction project management lifecycle," said Stephanie Ho, global head of customer success, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "For Autodesk Build, we developed a strong, cohesive foundation that not only delivers on the vision of connected construction, but that can scale with customers' growth. Our customers can rely on Autodesk Build to manage their workflows more efficiently and leverage data collected across their teams to drive continuous improvement."

Autodesk today also made announcements around its cloud collaboration solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) design teams: Autodesk Docs is now also included in the AEC Collection, BIM 360 Design is now Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Autodesk BIM Collaborate is now available globally.

, associate vice president and head of research and development for Autodesk Construction Solutions, discusses our connected construction mission and shares why we created Autodesk Build to power truly connected project workflows. Tune in to the Digital Builder Podcast to hear Autodesk Construction Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Jim Lynch discuss connected construction technology solutions and how they can drive productivity and predictability on projects. About Autodesk

