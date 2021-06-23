[February 09, 2021] New ABI Research White Paper Highlights Growth of LoRa® and the LoRaWAN® Open Protocol

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the release of a commissioned white paper, "LoRaWAN® and Multi-RAN Architecture Connecting the Next Billion IoT Devices," from global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research (News - Alert) . The report explores the rapid growth of massive Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real world applications leveraging multi-RAN architectures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005146/en/ New ABI Research White Paper (News - Alert) (Graphic: Business Wire) Vertical market evaluation was a key component to the whitepaper research. ABI Research found that the LoRaWAN protocol is the leading license-exempt low-power wide-area (LPWA) network technology addressing massive IoT vertical markets, which include metering, cities, asset tracking and logistics, commercial building automation, and home. In addition to vertical market overviews, the white paper explores five active LoRaWAN network implementations based on multi-RAN architectures: Orange (News - Alert) enables device and data management for Cellular and non-Cellular LPWA network technologies, with the Orange Live Objects platform. JRI-MySirius uses sensors leveraging LoRaWAN and a Cloud-based application platform to provide turnkey temperature monitoring for fixed and mobile assets. Ercogener developed an end-to-end asset tracking solution that supports the LoRaWAN protocol and is leveraged by France's national state-owned railway company. MultiTech's programmable gateway is the original gateway integrating LoRa® for industrial IoT applications with support for Ethernet, 2G, 3G, 4G-LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, and GNSS. Chevron (News - Alert) implemented a LoRaWAN network infrastructure to digitize a series of oil and gas fields. "The future of IoT connectivity requires flexible solutions that address a wide spectrum of vertical IoT applications, use cases and device types," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Applications i Semtech's Wireless & Sensing Products Group. "LoRa and the LoRaWAN open protocol enable interoperability and seamless connection between the many devices that can exist in a single environment. As a technology provider, our job is to create solutions that make deployment and use easier for people."



The study concluded that LoRa devices will play an important role as a key LPWA network technology now and in the future as the IoT continues to connect physical devices to digital assets. Additional key takeaways highlighted in the white paper include: 5G and non-cellular network technology will co-exist: In the future, LoRaWAN and 5G will co-exist in the form of hybrid networks or multi-RAN architectures. Full 5G will take longer than expected: 5G is not capable of addressing massive IoT in the near term. 5G networks and the device hardware supporting the Release 17 specifications will not be commercially available until early 2024. LoRa leads in LPWA technology: By 2026, LoRa is expected to be the leading non-cellular LPWA network technology and will account for over a one-fourth share of all LPWA network connections and more than half of all non-cellular LPWA connections. Total non-cellular LPWA connections in 2026 are expected to reach 1.3 billion. LoRa is moving beyond enterprise applications: Consumer applications leveraging LoRa are beginning to take off. Traditional architecture is witnessing competition from LPWA network technologies, providing direct device-to-Cloud connectivity for a growing number of smart home devices. Download "LoRaWAN and Multi-RAN Architecture Connecting the Next Billion IoT Devices" to learn more and visit here Semtech's network technology comparison infographic.

About Semtech's LoRa® Platform Semtech's LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech's LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site. About Semtech Semtech Corporation (News - Alert) is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will," "expected to," "beginning to," "designed to" or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law. Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SMTC-P View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005146/en/

