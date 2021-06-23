[February 09, 2021] New cooperation: IDnow and M-TRIBES offer mobility solutions with AI-based digital identification

MUNICH and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), a leading provider for Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions and M-TRIBES, end-to-end software provider for transportation companies, announce their strategic collaboration. As part of the partnership, M-TRIBES integrates IDnow's digital, AI-based identification solution into its platform to provide legally required customer identifications - quick, reliable and user-friendly. M-TRIBES integrates IDnow AutoIdent into its M-TOOLS technology platform in order to enable companies, in the areas of car sharing, car rental, urban mobility (including free-floating sharing of scooters, e-scooters, e-bikes) or fleet management, to use legally verified identification of users. The digital identification component verifies users in the smartphone app or web application to ensure that they are who they say they are and authorizes the use of the service. IDnow AutoIdent can be used to confirm the customers age or validity of ID or driver's license documents in a legally compliant manner. IDnow is a leader in digital identity verification with artificial intelligence (AI) trained with millions of data points to securely verify potentially 7 billion customers from 193 different countries. Through the collaboration, M-TRIBES ensures that the identity management component of the software platform can be deployed to customers in the international mobility industry. "More and more business processes in the mobility and transport sector are taking place digitally. Innovative, customer-oriented mobility concepts and services require simple and reliable handling that guarantees maximum security for all parties. This is the only way to implement future projects economically, securely and for maximum customer satisfaction at the same time. Digital identification plays a central role in this context. We are very much looking forward to te partnership with M-TRIBES and believe that the interlocking of leading, highly specialized technologies creates future viability for modern concepts," explains Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.



"Access to best-in-class software enables transportation companies around the world to become digital champions. The seamless integration of IDnow's AI-based identity verification into our M-TOOLS technology platform is a key building block to increase operational efficiency and improve the customer experience across a wide range of mobility offerings," said Patrick Arle, CEO & Founder of M-TRIBES. "Partnering with IDnow is another step in our strategy to integrate state of the art digital tools and capabilities into our technology platform." The solution is used, by mobility service providers such as EWE Go GmbH, a subsidiary of the energy provider EWE AG. "We were in need of a solution for the legally required process of identification that runs digitally, quickly and reliably. We have achieved this with the integration of IDnow / M-TRIBES. The service, not only delights our on-site users, but also our own operations team," says Lukas Schneider, Business Development Manager at EWE Go GmbH.

About M-TRIBES M-TRIBES is a technology provider focused on empowering a large variety of companies all over the world to build better transportation services. It was founded in 2017 and is serving large corporate customers such as BMW or EWE as well as local operators such as Kurier24 or innovative startups such as VanOnGo. The company's technology platform M-TOOLS offers all the software needed to operate a transportation business. This includes mobile & web apps for customers and suppliers, integration with payment systems & growth tools as well as invoicing & accounting features. Besides a wide variety of standard solutions that work "out of the box", M-TOOLS enables developers to build their own custom solutions based on the platform's components. The genuine purpose behind M-TOOLS is to advance a humane and locally-diversified market landscape by facilitating the democratisation of state-of-the-art transportation technology. Consequently, M–TRIBES offers instant access to its technologies via a variety of end-to-end transportation software subscriptions starting from as little as 249€/month. About IDnow With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. Achieving five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, IDnow technology is particularly user-friendly. IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal, and business requirements on a per use case basis. IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS and Western Union as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox. Press contact IDnow: Christina Schwinning

press@idnow.io

+49 89 41324 6054 Press contact M-TRIBES: Johannes Schubert

johannes@m-tribes.com

+49 40 537 98 991 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435039/IDnow_and_M_TRIBES.jpg

