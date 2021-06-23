TMCnet News
New ZV-1 Firmware Update Enables High-quality Video and Audio Livestreaming
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced new free firmware update for the digital camera ZV-1 that allows users to easily utilize its high-quality video and audio for livestreaming by simply connecting the camera directly to a PC[i].
With this firmware update, users can easily connect the ZV-1 to a PC via USB[ii] to utilize the high-quality video stream and built-in microphone for crystal-clear audio for everyday uses from livestreaming via social media platforms to video conferencing. Additionally, when the camera is connected to one of Sony's Xperia™ smartphones[iii], users can livestream on the go and use the Xperia smartphone as a secondary display to read comments and monitor the live feed[iv].
Recently, there has been an increase in demand for livestreaming, and a growing expectation for its image and audio quality. This firmware update allows users to take full advantage of the ZV-1's high-quality video as well as excellent audio capabilities, utilizing high-quality UVC/UAC[v] support, for livestreaming, video calls and more. This capability will also be added to additional compatible cameras in the future.
This firmware updated is available now and can be downloaded below:
