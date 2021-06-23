TMCnet News
New Anchore Enterprise 3.0 Release Delivers Major Upgrade to Secure the Software Supply Chain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Anchore, Inc., the leading experts in continuous security and compliance for containers, announced release of a new major upgrade of its container security and compliance platform, Anchore Enterprise 3.0.
We're making it easier to automate security checks from the earliest stages of the software development lifecycle.
Modern cloud-native software applications include software components from internal and external sources that can introduce security risks at numerous points in the software development lifecycle. With the release of Anchore Enterprise 3.0 organizations can now protect against software supply chain threats from development to production and accelerate the delivery of secure,container-based software.
New capabilities in this release include:
End-to-end container security from development to Kubernetes
Distributed scanning that integrates seamlessly with developer workflows
Reduced false positives making developers more productive
Remediation recommendations that reduce time and cost to fix security issues
"Digital transformation is driving companies and government agencies to improve their cybersecurity posture," said Saïd Ziouani, CEO of Anchore. "With Anchore Enterprise 3.0 we're expanding DevSecOps protections and reducing security risks by providing multiple layers of protection across the software supply chain. As organizations adopt 'defense in depth' strategies, they are seeking to significantly decrease the number of security issues that make it through to staging or production, where risks are higher and fixes are more costly. With this release we're making it easier to automate security checks from the earliest stages of the software development lifecycle all the way through production."
Anchore will host a webinar "How to Secure Containers Across the SDLC with Anchore 3.0" on March 9, 2021 at 1 pm ET. During the webinar experts will discuss how to automate security checks from development to Kubernetes deployment, implement distributed scanning that fits seamlessly in developer workflows, and more.
Inquiries about Anchore Enterprise 3.0 can be sent to sales@anchore.com or visit www.anchore.com for more information.
