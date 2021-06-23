[February 04, 2021] New software company, Fearless Labs, launches to fix 'broken' link between sales and marketing

- Fearless Labs aims to drive improved sales and marketing alignment - SOsell, the first product, already receiving accolades from some of the world's best known tech brands LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new software company, Fearless Labs, today launches with the aim of creating products and services that foster greater collaboration and alignment between increasingly siloed sales and marketing teams within business-to-business organisations. Created in response to overwhelming feedback that the link between sales and marketing is broken, Fearless Labs will become a 'force multiplier' for sales and marketing teams alike. Powered by AI, SOsell identifies the interests of accounts and helps sales teams by automatically suggesting relevant posts to share on social media, removing the time-consuming aspect of sourcing valuable, engaging content. SOsell is already being actively used by a number of high profile customers, including Salesforce, BMC, VMware and O2, enriched by valued-added services from Fearless Labs' partner: Account Based Marketing exert Agent3 .



Fearless Labs will be led by three technology execs with a proven track record in creating market leading products and services that help solve real customer challenges, as well as in scaling SaaS companies. Executive Chairman and CEO, Pontus Noren, Chief Revenue Officer, Darren Ritchie and Chief Product Officer, Hatim Abdalla, previously worked together at cloud services company, Cloudreach , founded by Noren in 2009 and bought by Blackstone Private Equity in 2017 . Under Noren's leadership, the company grew to serve over 400 customers globally, including many Fortune 2000 businesses, and the combined sales and marketing experience of the three execs will prove invaluable. "2020 brought about a pretty seismic shift in enterprise marketing approaches, not least an accelerated shift to digital-first. Companies that can deliver intelligently executed data-driven marketing programs will win and so, within this context, we are excited to help SOsell realise its full potential, as well as to develop future innovations that will help better align sales and marketing efforts and ultimately drive stronger revenues." explained Fearless Labs' CEO, Pontus Noren.

About Fearless Labs: For further information about Fearless Labs and SOsell, please visit: wearefearlesslabs.com

Darren Ritchie: darren@fearlesslabs.net, + 447577037043

