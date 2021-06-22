TMCnet News
|
New Breed Named HubSpot's Top North American Partner for the Second Consecutive Year
BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 3, New Breed, a marketing, sales and customer success firm, was named HubSpot's 2020 North American Partner of the Year in this year's Impact Awards. This is New Breed's second consecutive year being awarded this honor.
"We are proud to earn this recognition from HubSpot for two years running," says Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO of New Breed. "To me, it reflects our continued focus on helping our customers derive the highest possible value out of their growth stack investments as well as our ongoing commitment to bringing them world-leadng technology and programs to create high-growth revenue engines."
New Breed has been a HubSpot partner since 2012 and has been leveraging that partnership to better serve customers. The New Breed team has advanced certifications in HubSpot implementation and HubSpot Content Management System implementation, enabling them to provide platform users with solutions tailored around their business's needs.
"Congratulations New Breed for being named North American Partner of the Year in 2020, for the second year in a row," says HubSpot Chief Customer Officer, Yamini Rangan. "This is an incredible accomplishment and clearly due to New Breed's dedication to our joint customers, ability to collaborate and incredible team. We love the focus they have on making HubSpot customers successful!"
About New Breed
For more information visit https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-hubspot-north-american-partner-of-the-year-2020
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-named-hubspots-top-north-american-partner-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301221456.html
SOURCE New Breed
02/04/2010
02/04/2009
11/18/2008
IKIN University at ITEXPO - CLICK FOR DETAILS
Date: 6/22/21
Time: 4:00-7:00pm
On Premise Strategies: CBRS and Private LTE
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 2:00-2:25pm