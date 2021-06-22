New AppSmart Invest Program Provides Smart Funding to Business Owners

AppSmart®, a division of AppDirect®, announced today the launch of AppSmart Invest, an innovative funding program designed exclusively for technology advisors.

With AppSmart Invest, business owners benefit from an enhanced capital structure while still maintaining full ownership of their business. The brand new program includes fast and fair valuation, upside growth potential, evergreen commissions, and all the leading back-office services powered by the AppSmart Marketplace.

"This state-of-the-art program offers AppSmart's extensive ecosystem of sales and support to owners," said Tim Basa, Vice President of Sales at AppSmart. "It gives owners the flexibility to continue growing their businesses without having to exit. In addition to a generous up-front cash amount, they continue to receive long-term residual payments -- we call that smart funding."

AppSmart has already welcomed several prominent technology advisors to the program, including Global Communications Group, Inc., On Track Communications, US Network, Inc., PSI Network and Netstar Communications, Inc.







"Out of all the offers my business received, there was simply nothing out there that resembled the type of financial benefits AppSmart Invest offers. It made our decision to choose AppSmart a simple one," said Joel St.Germain, Chief Executive Officer of Global Communications Group, Inc. "AppSmart truly represents the future of how businesses find, buy and manage technology services and GCG is thrilled to continue growing with this innovative program at such a pivotal time in the industry."

"It's refreshing to work with a company that understands my life goals and my channel-based business," said Bill Mansfield, President of On Track Communications. "From our first conversation, it was clear that AppSmart Invest provided a unique opportunity and they delivered on it in every way."

Find out more information about AppSmart Invest at appsmart.com/invest.

About AppSmart

AppSmart®, a division of AppDirect®, is the #1 marketplace for businesses and their technology advisors to find, buy and manage all technology services. For businesses looking to make smart technology decisions, AppSmart provides access to a marketplace with more than 500 technology providers sold through technology advisors, a workspace for managing these services, and a network of vendor-neutral technology advisors for expert advice, implementation and support. AppSmart is headquartered in San Francisco with customers and technology advisors across the globe. Learn more about AppSmart at appsmart.com, subscribe to the AppSmart blog, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005167/en/