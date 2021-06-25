[February 01, 2021] New Add-on on Wondershare Filmora X: Silence Detection

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora X has released its latest 10.1.6 version that includes Silence Detection. This new add-on is an independent module tool to be purchased separately from the Filmora X license, which automatically detects and removes silent segments in all videos without trimming or cutting. The update simplifies the process of cutting awkward silences in multiple scenarios, and it is a critical milestone toward smart editing. "The silence detection is a great shift from manual editing to smart editing, and it makes the process much faster & entertaining," says Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "Also, the latest version has enhanced existing features and a more convenient export user interface," she added. Compared to its previous versions, Wondershare Filmora 10.1.6 has unveiled the following new upgrades: Silence Detection : By clicking the silence detection tool, the latest version can automatically identfy the silent & low-sounding segments. Users can remove those segments directly or adjust the parameters to recalculate or manually fine-tune the detected parts.

: By clicking the silence detection tool, the latest version can automatically identfy the silent & low-sounding segments. Users can remove those segments directly or adjust the parameters to recalculate or manually fine-tune the detected parts. Motion-tracking : Users can add mosaic effects while tracking an object, and the length of the individual mosaic clip will automatically match the tracked segments.

: Users can add mosaic effects while tracking an object, and the length of the individual mosaic clip will automatically match the tracked segments. Improved Export UI: To deliver a better user experience, Wondershare Filmora 10.1.6 upgraded its exporting features, including third-party log-in, merge export & upload progress bar to reduce pop-up windows during the export process.



Compatibility and Purchase Wondershare Filmora X is available for Windows and Mac. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS) and macOS v.10.15, macOS v.10.14, macOS v.10.13 and macOS v.10.12.

The Silence Detection independent module is only available for Windows systems currently. Users can purchase this new add-on separately within the software or tried out for FREE for [7 days]. Purchase Silence Detection here: https://filmora.wondershare.com/buy-silence-detection.html To get the latest Wondershare Filmora news and updates, visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/, or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. About Wondershare Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

ellenc@wondershare.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-add-on-on-wondershare-filmora-x-silence-detection-301218715.html SOURCE Wondershare

