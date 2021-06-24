[January 29, 2021] New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividend distributions. Common Stock Dividends During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential's common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $0.62409 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 common stock distributions.







Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4'19 12/31/19 01/31/20 Cash $0.39005 $0.07946 $0.31059 $0.00000 $0.10995 $0.50000 Q1'20 04/15/20 05/15/20 Cash $0.03901 $0.00795 $0.03106 $0.00000 $0.01099 $0.05000 Q2'20 07/02/20 07/31/20 Cash $0.07801 $0.01589 $0.06212 $0.00000 $0.02199 $0.10000 Q3'20 10/05/20 10/30/20 Cash $0.11702 $0.02384 $0.09318 $0.00000 $0.03298 $0.15000

7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A") Dividends During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential's Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $1.87500 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series A preferred stock distributions. Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4'19 01/15/20 02/14/20 Cash $0.46875 $0.07450 $0.39425 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q1'20 04/15/20 05/15/20 Cash $0.46875 $0.07450 $0.39425 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q2'20 07/15/20 08/14/20 Cash $0.46875 $0.07450 $0.39425 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q3'20 10/15/20 11/13/20 Cash $0.46875 $0.07450 $0.39425 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B") Dividends During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential's Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $1.78124 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series B preferred stock distributions. Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4'19 01/15/20 02/14/20 Cash $0.44531 $0.07077 $0.37454 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q1'20 04/15/20 05/15/20 Cash $0.44531 $0.07077 $0.37454 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q2'20 07/15/20 08/14/20 Cash $0.44531 $0.07077 $0.37454 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q3'20 10/15/20 11/13/20 Cash $0.44531 $0.07077 $0.37454 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series C") Dividends During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential's Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T508) were approximately $1.19975 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series C preferred stock distributions. Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q1'20 04/15/20 05/15/20 Cash $0.40287 $0.06403 $0.33884 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40287 Q2'20 07/15/20 08/14/20 Cash $0.39844 $0.06332 $0.33512 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844 Q3'20 10/15/20 11/13/20 Cash $0.39844 $0.06332 $0.33512 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844 The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential. (1) The Q4'20 distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2021.

(2) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(3) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005309/en/

