TMCnet News
|
New Guide Shares Patient Experience Trends & Innovations in Light of COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses, today published a guide outlining the trends impacting medical practices, the rapid adoption of telehealth's influence on patient expectations, and the necessary changes to compete in the healthcare landscape successfully.
"The Shifting State of Healthcare" provides key insights for building patient trust in the era of telehealth.
With 78% of healthcare providers reporting patient cancellations due to fear of COVID, many practices have tightened their belts and adjusted staffing through layoffs, pay cuts, or furloughs. Buildin trust and effectively communicating safety measures have become the number one challenge to drawing patients back into offices.
"The changes you make now to help your practice compete in the coming year can make all the difference," says Michelle Winnett, Vice President of Partner & Strategic Marketing for Ruby. "One of the most pivotal ways to plan for success is to prioritize the patient experience. Establishing processes that build trust, especially as more patients rely on digital pathways to book and receive the care they need. It's never been more important to provide warm, personalized service that creates a meaningful human connection."
Customers today show a clear preference for providers who can offer a safe and convenient healthcare experience, with two-thirds of patients claiming they're more likely to switch providers now than before COVID. Ruby's guide outlines several methods for combating patient churn while also avoiding staff burnout, including:
The guide, "The Shifting State of Healthcare: Innovations to Help Your Practice Compete," is available for free at www.ruby.com/guide-the-shifting-state-of-healthcare/
About Ruby:
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-guide-shares-patient-experience-trends--innovations-in-light-of-covid-19-301217068.html
SOURCE Ruby
02/21/2012
09/14/2009
02/06/2011
REGISTRATION OPEN
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 1:00-1:55pm
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 1:00-1:55pm