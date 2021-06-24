TMCnet News
vXchnge Wins 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named in\site a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner. The award, presented by TMCnet, honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote work brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"In March, many companies found themselves with a fully remote workforce for the first time, and IT leaders were forced to find solutions that could reduce risk while maintaining operations. vXchnge customers were able to adapt quickly with help from our remote hands teams and in\site, our platform for remotely managing colocation deployments," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder, vXchnge. "The challenges of the last year have stressed the importance of IT strategies and tools that enable remote work as well as visibility, security, and compliance."
vXchnge's in\site is a powerful data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform and monitoring tool that equips users with a customizable, 360° view of their data center infrastructure across all vXchnge deployments. The platform gives users full visibility into their deployments, allowing them to monitor and track cabinets, power circuits, bandwidth, cross connects, and more. Through the platform's real-time performance analytics dashbord, users can also track key metrics for bandwidth utilization and power utilization by cabinet and power circuit, giving timely and actionable insights for faster and smarter decision making.
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce vXchnge's in\site platform as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "vXchnge is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."
