New IBM TRIRIGA Capabilities to Help Support Organizations' Return to Work with AI-Driven Space Planning
ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM, (NYSE: IBM) today introduced capabilities in its IBM TRIRIGA integrated workplace management system that is designed to use artificial intelligence and near real-time insights to help organizations create a safe, productive and efficient workplace. These new capabilities include dynamic space planning, indoor wayfinding and a virtual assistant and are designed to help support organizations' return to work and support employee well-being and productivity.
COVID-19 has created a sense of urgency for organizations to adapt and innovate digitally. In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, 59% of executives surveyed said the pandemic had accelerated their organizations' digital transformation. With vaccinations underway worldwide, organizations are also looking ahead to plan safe, flexible return-to-work strategies and hybrid work environments that will likely remain after the pandemic.
As employees seek to balance working remotely with being in the workplace, flexibility may become the new norm, along with an increased focus on employee experience and productivity. With the new capabilities announced today, IBM TRIRIGA provides one integrated platform to support short-term return-to-work goals as well as longer-term initiatives.
IBM worked closely with IBM technology partners Cisco and Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, to expand TRIRIGA's capabilities.
Esri provides an indoor mapping solution that can help employees offset time wasted searching for available desks or office rooms and finding colleagues. "IBM and Esri have had a long-standing, successful partnership integrating IBM's analytics and AI solutions with Esri's location intelligence technology. The combination of IBM TRIRIGA and ArcGIS Indoors creates a powerful facilities management system," said Robert Laudati, director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri. "We are pleased to be part of improving productivity and safety in workplaces, campuses, and facilities together with IBM."
Building pon its collaboration with Cisco DNA Spaces, IBM offers TRIRIGA integrations, such as density heatmapping, that are designed to help enable near real-time occupancy monitoring that alerts facility managers to the number of people in a given space based on WiFi and occupancy-sensing devices. Facility managers can use this information to manage capacity in high-traffic areas and the API endpoints to configure their own automated workflows, such as an alert that an area needs cleaning once occupancy exceeds a certain threshold.
New capabilities announced today can include:
"Returning to the workplace after nearly a year at home is going to be a challenging transition, not only for employers who need to create new spaces and protocols but for workers who need assurances their workplaces are safe, and need help navigating a changed and potentially more confusing workspace," said Kendra DeKeyrel, director IBM TRIRIGA offering management. "TRIRIGA generates powerful insights that can help organizations as they return employees to the office, while still finding new ways to build a flexible workplace for the future."
TRIRIGA provides the required insights in one solution that can be deployed on premises or in a hybrid cloud environment.TRIRIGA is also an important component of IBM Watson Works, a set of solutions designed to enable the return to the new flexible workplace. Within Watson Works, TRIRIGA can provide the foundation for facility readiness and workplace services.
Learn more about IBM TRIRIGA here. For a no cost, 90-day IBM TRIRIGA Assistant trial, please visit here.
