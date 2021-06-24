TMCnet News
New Research on the Surge Protection Devices Market Explores Indirect Pandemic Impact|Technavio
The new surge protection devices market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surge Protection Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing use of electronics in the residential sector," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the surge protection devices market size to grow by $ 694.30 mn during the period 2020-2024.
Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Notes:
