New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock and preferred stock distribution payments.
Common Stock Dividends
During 2020, distributions for New Senior's common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.325 per share. The Company's distributions in 2020 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.
Preferred Stock Dividends
During 2020, distributions for New Senior's Series A Preferred Stock totaled $7.27 per share. The Company's distributions in 2020 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.
The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of shares of New Senior.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005977/en/
