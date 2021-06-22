[January 26, 2021] New Rugged Graphics, Vision and AI Computer Provides High Performance and Flexibility for SWaP Constrained Platforms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. announces the GVC1001 – an industry leading and extremely powerful graphics, vision, artificial intelligence and image processing computer. Using NVIDIA's latest AI and Deep Learning enabled NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ System on Module we are able to meet the demands and challenges of very low SWaP graphics, vision, AI and sensor computing applications within ground vehicles, aviation, naval, and industrial platforms. By listening to our customers and to market trends Abaco is able to come to market with a small form factor packaged product that delivers customer benefits in Interoperability, SwaP, I/O capabilities and flexibility. The GVC1001's target applications include 360° Situational Awareness, autonomous vehicles, EO/IR processing, and Degraded Visual Environments (DVE), as well as display processing and moving maps. This innovative high performance computer features dual 10GigE ports for gigabit Ethernet camera or other sensor inputs. These can be used standalone or can be easily partnered with Abaco's 24-port gigabit Ethernet switch, the RES3000 for GigE camera or other sensor aggregation. The unit also provides dual 1GigE ports for additional gigabit Ethernet cameras, control plane functionality or other sensors and dual CAN ports to transmit and receive vehicle data. This plus multiple USB 3.0, USB 2.0, UARTS, Audio I/O and GPIO provides customers with an expansive range of I/O options for increased sensor fusion flexibility, performance and interoperability. The GVC1001 also offers a choice of dual Display Port 1.4 outputs for the latest displays for new platforms or dual single-link DVI for existing or legacy displays to provide full flexibility whle reducing costs of upgrade for existing customers.



The GVC1001 is supported with three software offerings, so that customers can select the software package best suited to their specific needs. Additionally, to enable rapid application development, the GVC1001 is code compatible with desktop environments such as CUDA® and MATLAB®, allowing easy porting of applications and algorithms onto the deployable platform. This product addresses customer pain points to deliver a solution which is targeted, differentiated, and flexible. Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "Abaco consistently goes the extra mile to understand our customers' needs and develops products which offer a low SWaP COTS graphics/display, vision, AI and sensory computing product combined with the latest NVIDIA® Jetson™ technology. We are proud to be an NVIDIA technology leader and are committed to differentiate in ways that bring value directly to our customers. The GVC1001 delivers on that commitment by offering a massive value add in a small form factor packaged solution to ensure our customer will succeed."

Technical Overview The GVC1001 offers the very latest NVIDIA® Jetson™ technology with 11 TFLOPS (HP16) and 32 TOPS (int8) peak performance and has an external volume of 1.98 cubic liters / 120.83 cubic inches and a mass of 2.7 kg / 6 lbs. making it an ideal choice for size and weight constrained applications. It comes equipped with comprehensive I/O for graphics, vision, AI and image processing applications through 2x DisplayPort 1.4 outputs or 2x SL-DVI outputs, 2x 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2CANbus ports and more. Customers can choose between three software packages including (1) Baremetal SDK for a basic product composed of Linux for Tegra support, additional drivers, NVIDIA® CUDA® toolkit and associated libraries, (2) Image Processing SDK: Abaco's AXIS ImageFlex and EventView for accelerated image processing and manipulation; or (3) Autonomy SDK: for advanced Image processing and autonomy package with Integration to the Robot Operation System API. More Information Data Sheet About Abaco Systems With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com DisplayPort is a trademark of the Video Electronics Standards Association. NVIDIA and Jetson AGX Xavier are registered trademarks, and CUDA is a trademark, of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rugged-graphics-vision-and-ai-computer-provides-high-performance-and-flexibility-for-swap-constrained-platforms-301215371.html SOURCE Abaco Systems

