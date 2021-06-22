TMCnet News
New Braze Updates Help Brands Create Opportunities in Unpredictable Times
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced new features that empower brands to create more opportunities to deliver personalized and memorable customer experiences in unpredictable times. By leveraging tools that help them understand customer behavior in real-time, brands can forge stronger direct relationships with customers, build loyalty, and accelerate revenue. Among these features include a Global Control Groups update, the first-ever In-line Image Push available on Android, and SMS Custom Keyword Processing.
"Amidst uncertainty, consumer expectations have remained constant: brands must serve relevant and memorable experiences, or else consumers will seek those experiences elsewhere," said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "Our new enhancements were built specifically around retention and loyalty, and will enable brands to create more personalized cross-channel experiences that keep customers engaged today and tomorrow."
Uncover Additional Campaign Insights Across Channels
"The Global Control Groups feature has advanced our understanding of the impact of our cutomer engagement strategies," said Matheus Meira, Head of Performance Marketing at Dafiti, the largest fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform in Latin America. "Our team has been able to test more often instead of worrying about complex and manual setups and data mining processes, which has led to more personalized and engaging cross-channel campaigns. We're looking forward to using the Braze platform and these new features to build stronger direct relationships with our customers and achieve stronger campaign results."
Deliver Sophisticated, Interactive Messaging Experiences
New updates to In-App Messages allow marketers to create highly personalized cross-channel messaging. Marketers can send in-app messages for mobile and web with more confidence using an enhanced live interactive preview and builder experience. Additionally, Braze now supports a more efficient delivery of cross-channel HTML in-app messages, as well as features that give marketers more precision when creating in-app messages like custom button tracking, an enhanced code editor, and an easy-to-use asset uploader.
Create Personalized SMS Campaigns to Increase Retention
For more information, please read our blog post on this product release.
