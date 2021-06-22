TMCnet News
New Book, Marketplace Best Practices, Offers Enterprises a Guide to Launching and Optimizing Their Own Online Marketplace
VIENNA, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As online marketplaces continue to grow, business executives are seeking guidance on how to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital space. Marketplace Best Practices, the new book from Tom McFadyen, CEO of McFadyen Digital, provides strategy, business, and technology insight to enable retail and B2B ecommerce merchants to launch their own marketplace or improve an existing site.
Platform businesses are disrupting and displacing the legacy ecommerce, retail, and distribution businesses that depend on the labor-intensive pipeline model. The platform economics of marketplaces has proven to be more scalable and profitable, and to drive higher company valuations.
"Marketplaces already account for more than 50% of global online sales, and that number is growing rapidly," said McFadyen. "We created this book as a resource for digital leaders looking to platform their business with the marketplace model."
Marketplace Best Practices offers in-depth content for just about any marketplace topic leaders could ask for — from building a winning strategy, to successfully launching, to scaling and optimizing. Topics include, but are not limited to:
McFadyen's first book, Ecommerce Best Practices, helped retailers looking to make the initial move from brick and mortar to an online model in 2008. Now, Marketplac Best Practices goes a step further by showing retailers how to capitalize on not just their own merchandise, but to develop an ecosystem of sellers to better serve customers with endless aisle selection while boosting ROI of existing ecommerce investments.
McFadyen Digital, a strategic digital commerce agency, has served hundreds of global brands in B2B and B2C, including 10% of the Fortune 500. These brands, and many more, have relied on McFadyen Digital for their ecommerce and marketplace strategy, technology, and growth planning.
"We've garnered a massive amount of experience on a wide range of marketplace topics over the past 15-years working with companies to profitably implement that marketplace model," continued McFadyen. "Our knowledge base has served some of the world's largest brands, and we are eager to share our learnings with the greater marketplace business community."
To learn more about Marketplace Best Practices and how it can help retail executives improve their marketplaces, please visit www.marketplacebestpractices.com, go to Amazon to purchase the book, or attend for the virtual launch event on January 26th to receive a complimentary copy.
