[January 26, 2021] New Wave: Announces That N2 Logics Will Be Spearheading 'Way of Will' E-Commerce Platform to Optimize Their Online Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR), (FWB: 0XM2), (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced its subsidiary, N2 Logics will be spearheading Way of Will's E-commerce platform. Known and loved for their health and wellness formulas that incorporate nutraceutical natural plant-based ingredients, WAY OF WILL is pleased to announce their new collaboration with N2 Logics to aggressively grow their e-commerce sales for 2021 and 2022. The decision of this collaboration came into fruition based on the confidence that Way of Will has in N2 Logic team's track record of 300%+ yearly growth rate in sales. For this collaboration to be a success, N2 Logics will be implementing the following overall growth strategies: UX strategy to ensure that the website is more efficient in order to increase sales

Improve website performance (speed) by auditing current website and making improvements as needed

Implement SEO strategy to increase organic sales

Work on Way of Will's Instagram account to increase followers and engagement rate

Set up automatic drip email marketing to increase efficiency for driving sales

Implement innovative technologies for digital advertisement

Perform in depth market research with data analysis to help Way of Will fill its white space

New strategies for successful new product launches "There has been so much potential for Way of Will in the e-commerce space that we have only previously tapped the tip of the iceberg. The long-term goal for us is to become the industry leader in alternative healing wellness space. E-commerce is one of the major sales channels that we want to focus on building. We are very happy with this collaboration and strongly believe that the N2 Logics team can take us to the next level. "said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. N2 Logics focuses on world-class strategy and digital optimization to provide return(s) on investments. "The N2 Logics team covers various leading-edge avenues of online growth and digital marketing that have an established record of exponential growth. N2 Logics approach / expertise have grown e-commerce on-line sales for ventures by a multiple of 10 or more in less than two years", says New Wave CEO Daniel Fox. "Things like"web-design" packages & "SEO" packages do not grow your business. It actually separates your business from its digital potential. Online sales already grow at approx. 18% a year - Real ecommerce growth online should see exponential online growth of 100% - 200% or more. That's where we come in. We aim to help high potential businesses, like Way of Will, realise the full extent of their online possibilities. We are a full mar-tech stack, bespoke plug-in team for digital growth that provides growth and innovation from within your business, not packages from outside and no single channel services", stresses N2 Logics CEO Joshua Neilly.



The partnership between Way of Will and N2 Logics will begin immediately where initial sales growth is expected to take place in the first three months. ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

