[January 26, 2021] New York Film Academy Selects binx health for COVID-19 Testing, Creating Instant Platform for Broad Health Offerings Across Multiple Campuses

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health is excited to announce it will provide university-wide- COVID-19 testing for the New York Film Academy (NYFA), among the most highly regarded visual and performing arts colleges in the world. The binx platform will enable at-home, in-dorm and on campus specimen collection, providing healthcare convenience for NYFA students, faculty and staff at campuses in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. With US colleges representing 19 of the top 25 vectors of transmission of COVID-19, the binx solution is being deployed across campuses to keep students and faculty safe. As California, Florida and New York currently comprise three of the four states with the highest daily case rates in the country, and are locations that include NYFA campuses, there continues to be a strong need for the convenient, high quality testing, which binx is offering to NYFA and to institutional partners globally. "At NYFA, our priority is to create a safe and healthy learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff. With a geographically diverse student and employee base, it was of the utmost importance that our community has access to high quality, accurate, and accessible testing and easy-to-use sample collection, a solution NYFA will be employing on campus and that can also be offered conveniently at-home and in-dorm," said NYFA President, Michael Young. "With the binx COVID-19 testing solution now in place, our community has the opportunity to easily expand and evaluate other health testing using at-home collection kits with the support and solutions of binx health." "We applaud NYFA for their commitment to care, and to their communities, and we look forward to partnering with them across their wellness initiatives," said Jeffrey Luber, binx Chief Executive Officer.



About binx health, inc. binx health is a first-of-kind population health technology company that brings high quality convenient testing to the places where people live, work, study and shop. We work with large corporate partners and institutions to keep populations healthy and businesses and schools open. Our solutions broaden access to care for millions. Our point-of-care io platform puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, including the rapidly expanding ecosystem of retail health. Our suite of medically guideline-driven, at-home testing solutions bring high quality testing and population health tools and digital integration capability to large corporate partners and those unable to visit a clinic location. Our FDA cleared io platform is the first ever point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Our platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. We are currently expanding the platform which includes development of a rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test by combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods. We are building solutions designed for the future of healthcare that lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and strong consumer relationships.

About New York Film Academy New York Film Academy ("NYFA") is a leading, regionally accredited, film, media and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. Its programs are accelerated and NYFA students can complete a four-year BFA degree in three years. NYFA's online program offerings allow students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in NYFA's "Hands-Online Workshops," available across NYFA's visual, media, and performing arts disciplines. For more information, visit nyfa.edu. binx health

Michelle Searer

michelle.searer@fleishman.com

617-986-4929

mybinxhealth.com This self-collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. I This self-collection kit has been authorized only for the self-collection and maintenance of nasal swab specimens as an aid in the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. I The emergency use of this self-collection kit in combination with the authorized test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(b)(1 ), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-film-academy-selects-binx-health-for-covid-19-testing-creating-instant-platform-for-broad-health-offerings-across-multiple-campuses-301214993.html SOURCE binx health

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]