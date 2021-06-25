[January 26, 2021] New Wireless Network Management Systems from Cambium Networks Streamline Operations and Provide Valuable Insights to Network Performance

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new Cloud-first wired and wireless network management systems that increases customer satisfaction while improving efficiency and insight to critical network performance indicators. The cnMaestro™ portfolio of management systems includes cnMaestro X for medium to large networks, cnMaestro Essentials for small and medium networks. "With our portfolio of cloud-first solutions service providers and enterprise operators of all types can clearly differentiate themselves by offering exceptional levels of service at a price that is very attractive to their customers," said Cambium President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "The system dashboard and automated onboarding rapidly provides quality service reporting and management to keep satisfaction high. Zero touch provisioning and open APIs simplify the process reducing network management time and costs." With cnMaestro, network operators can dramatically improve quality of service. "Spotty or non-existent Wi-Fi coverage and little to no visibility into the performance of our Wi-Fi networks was eroding the user experience in hospitality solutions. We were also spending a lot of time debugging and having to deal with false positives," said Roy Alexander, Business Development Manager, Vision Net. "With cnMaestro X, complaints have dropped dramatically, our support Teams have better tools to pro-actively monitor both WAPs and connected clients resulting in an increase of the amount of bandwidth used, pointing to a greatly improved user experience. We have been able to improve our workflows and achieve operational efficiencies. This has given us confidence and set the stage for growth."



Managed service providers and network managers can select the solution that best fits their business: cnMaestro X – licensed solution specifically tailored for medium to large broadband service providers, MSPs and medium enterprises for rapid onboarding, automated provisioning, Policy Based Automation, long term historical data, with webhooks and APIs to support integration to backend systems. Cambium Care Pro 24/7 technical support is included with accelerated access to level 2 technicians, software updates and upgrades for advanced features. These capabilities enable network owners to provide SLAs to their customers without impacting their cost profile.

cnMaestro Essentials – license-free comprehensive cloud or on-premises system for application service providers featuring zero touch provisioning, network monitoring and segmentation and performance reporting. The Essentials platform offers organizations of all sizes a management solution at a disruptive price point. "Enterprises and service providers are increasingly realizing the need for advanced network management platforms that assure end-to-end network performance while improving efficiency, increasing automation and enabling high-quality user experiences," says Brandon Butler, IDC Senior Research Analyst, Enterprise Networks. "Cambium Networks' cloud-based management solutions add significant value to the company's portfolio of wireless technologies to satisfy these goals."

For details on cnMaestro X features and benefits, view this video. Cambium Networks' cloud-first management solutions are available through Cambium's global network of partners. About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people globally with wireless connectivity. Its products are used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, centrally managed via the cloud, Cambium enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum and low overhead. Cambium empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver multi-gigabit wireless solutions that just work. Media Contact:

