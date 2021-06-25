TMCnet News
New Touchless Harvesting from Trym Is a Game-Changer for Efficient Cannabis Harvesting
NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trym, a pioneering cannabis cultivation software company, is pleased to announce the release of Touchless Harvesting™, a patent-pending technology that allows cultivators to compliantly and expeditiously scan, weigh, and record plant tags while harvesting cannabis plants via a mobile device. Trym is the only cannabis software to feature this method for effortlessly streamlining and automating the harvesting process.
"Touchless Harvesting is a great convergence of efficiency and compliance"
Touchless Harvesting saves cultivators time by providing the most efficient method for recording each plant's weight in accordance with state regulations without touching their mobile devices.
Touchless Harvesting helps growers:
Trym launched Touchless Harvesting™ with longtime partner and customer FloraCal Farms in Santa Rosa, CA. Using Trym, FloraCal Farms was able to harvest, weigh, and report 680 plants all before lunch. Efficiency and compliance are top priorities for the FloraCal team who harvest every week in their 20,000 sq.ft. cultivation facility.
"The Touchless Harvesting™ feature is a great convergence of efficiency and compliance," says Director of Compliance for FloraCal Farms, Andrew Rayl. "It allows us to remain in full compliance with even the most conservative interpretations of harvest regulatory requirements without sacrificing any time."
About Trym
