[January 25, 2021] New Dominion VUE DMS Helps Dealers Break Free with Mobility, Security and Efficiency at NADA 2021

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS, a cloud-native solution providing dealers the confidence to break free with digital mobility, security and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market, announces the launch of Dominion VUE at the virtual NADA Show from February 9-11. Leveraging Dominion DMS' decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE is the only cloud-native DMS built on Microsoft Azure. The new system's inherent digital mobility, security and efficiency enables dealers to deliver a superior user experience, reduce costs and protect their business. "We are excited to unveil Dominion VUE DMS at this year's NADA, our industry's cornerstone event," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "The global pandemic accelerated the pace of change in automotive retail, but VUE is designed for moments like this. Our cloud-native DMS is built to help dealers confidently manage their business today and the flexibility for whatever the future may hold. With VUE, dealers can break free from outdated processes that limit their productivity to maximize profits across their entire dealership." Due to evolving buyer preferences, increasing technology stack complexity, growing data security risks and changing regulations, dealers must pivot quickly. With the new mobile, cloud-native VUE DMS, dealers can modernize their business to drive profit by: Streamlining processes to work efficiently across all departments

Minimizing data risks with automatic, immediate security updates

Serving customers based on their preferences for vehicle purchase and service VUE DMS is designed to handle rapid changes in dealership operations, with modules dedicated to accounting, sales, payroll, parts and services. All modules are seamlessly linked to each other and data is updated in real time, so users always work with the latest information. "I always had a vison for how I wanted to run my department but lacked the right tools. Thanks to VUE, I can create the right processes while providing my team with the resources they need to execute," said Mack Grubbs Hyundai Service Manager Tommy Struchen. "The improved communications enable us to take care of customers faster, getting them in and out quickly. Since VUE was implemented, my team is more at ease and morale has improved."



Dominion DMS will have a virtual exhibit at the NADA Show. Dealers and their managers interested in learning about VUE can schedule a meeting with a company representative or drop their business card. They can also check out the company's recently-launched Break Free video and download the product brochure for more information. VUE currently has 12 OEM certifications and will be certified with most major OEM by end of 2021. In automotive retail's ever-evolving landscape, VUE will continue to leverage strategic partnerships with Microsoft to ensure dealerships have the latest technologies to drive business continuity and growth.

About Dominion DMS: Dominion DMS' new cloud-native dealer management system solution, VUE, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital mobility, security and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion VUE enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at DominionDMS.com . About Dominion Dealer Solutions: Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital mobility, security and efficiency (Dominion VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Youtube , or follow us on Twitter . MEDIA RELATIONS:

