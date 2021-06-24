TMCnet News
New Military Robots Market Research 2021-2025 | Post-pandemic Market Impact Analysis Report | Technavio
The new military robots market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Robots Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the military robots market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advances in naval warfare domain," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the military robots market size to grow by USD 6.54 billion during the period 2021-2025.
Military Robots Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
