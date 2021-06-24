TMCnet News
New Automated Food Sorting Machines Market Research 2021-2025 | Market Planning Structure for the New Normal | Technavio
The new automated food sorting machines market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the retrofit activities carried out in aging food processing facilities," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automated food sorting machines market size to grow by USD 551.77 million during the period 2021-2025.
Automated Food Sorting Machines Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
