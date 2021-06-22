TMCnet News
New Automotive On-Board Power Inverter Market Research During 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis | Technavio
The new automotive on-board power inverter market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the automotive on-board power inverter market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the need to stay connected during long-distance journeys," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automotive on-board power inverter market size to grow by USD 23.61 million during the period 2020-2024.
Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
