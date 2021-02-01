[January 21, 2021] New Industrial Encoder Market Research during 2021-2025 | Market Impact Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio

The new industrial encoder market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005529/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Encoder Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the industrial encoder market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased use of advanced technology equipment in industries," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the industrial encoder market size to grow by USD 908.30 million during the period 2021-2025. Industrial Encoder Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The industrial encoder market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.21%.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The automotive industries require equipment that is used for lifting several parts of the automobiles and assemble them to form the final unit. All these processes require heavy use of industrial encoders to perform the processes precisely.

The industrial encoder market share growth by the automotive segment will be slower than the electronics segment. Regional Analysis 42% of the growth will origiate from the APAC region.

The adoption of IoT across industries will facilitate the industrial encoder market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for industrial encoders in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



The industrial encoder market is segmented by end-user (Automotive, Electronics, Machine tools, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Baumer Holding AG, Dynapar Corp., Hengstler GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation (News - Alert) Inc., and SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005529/en/

