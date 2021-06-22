TMCnet News
New Report Identifies Top 2021 eCommerce Investment and Innovation Trends From 115 Leading Brands
Yottaa, Inc., the leading cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced the publication of a new research report titled, "2021 eCommerce Leaders Survey: Investment & Innovation Trends." The objective of the research was to gather data from online retail executives to identify their key eCommerce initiatives for 2021.
Over the past year, retailers faced many challenges due to the global pandemic. Stores closed. Online traffic soared. Brands pivoted to address rapidly changing retail environments with immediate decision making. Retailers worked tirelessly to digitally transform their operations and, as a result, many retail priorities shifted. The 2021 eCommerce Leaders Survey Report examines the technology investments retailers are making to successfully adapt to changing conditions in the coming year.
For this research report, which is now in its fourth year, Yottaa interviewed over 115 leaders from a wide range of eCommerce sites. This year, the majority of respondents are leading some of the biggest brands in the industry. In order to measure the direct impact that eCommerce performance has on the bottom line, this report focuses on executive titles from the line of business, such as Vice President and Head of eCommerce. The research was collected both online and via telephone during December of 2020.
Key Findings
Click here to download the full report "2021 eCommerce Leaders Survey: Investment & Innovation Trends."
About Yottaa
Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter's, Express, Lands' End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite rely on Yottaa to accelerate, optimize, and secure their eCommerce sites. By optimizing the loading of third-party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, Yottaa enables online brands to deliver superior customer experiences, improve web performance up to 60%, and increase online conversion up to 20%. To learn more about how Yottaa can optimize every page load on your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter (News - Alert).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005201/en/
