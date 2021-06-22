[January 21, 2021] New Program in Pharmaceutical Value Assessment and Communications Launched by University of Florida College of Pharmacy Online Graduate Program

The University of Florida (UF) College of Pharmacy's online graduate program in pharmaceutical outcomes and policy today announced the launch of a new track, Pharmaceutical Value Assessment and Communications. It is the only graduate program available that develops applied skills to translate data into accurate and compelling communication tools used by healthcare professionals, payers and regulators. The program is designed for working professionals and offers certificate, M.S., and M.S. + M.B.A. degree options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005015/en/ Laura E. Happe, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Director of Online M.S. Program (Photo: Business Wire) "Our Pharmaceutical Value Assessment and Communications program is delivered by professors from the top-5 ranked UF College of Pharmacy who have real-world experience synthesizing clinical, economic and patient-reported data into value messages. We equip students to use data visualization and evidence-based storytelling to improve decision-making and health outcomes," says Professor Randy Hatton, BPharm, Pharm.D., FCCP. Graduate Director Laura E. Happe, Pharm.D., M.P.H., adds, "There is a high demand for professionals who can interpret and translate complex data into impactful communication tools. Ours is the first graduate program to specifically focus on communications to healthcare professionals, payers and regulators." Setting the specialty track apart from other journalism or medical writing graduate programs is the emphasis on applied learning and focus on value. Students learn how to assess medical evidence and develop cientifically-based content powered by health economics and outcomes research. Other programs focus on patient-directed communications rather than communications to policy and medical decision-makers. Dr. Happe notes, "Our program addresses an unmet need in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. According to a recent benchmarking survey from HealthEconomics.Com, 82% of pharmaceutical communications professionals agreed that more training in value communications is needed. UF is filling that need better than any other academic institution or industry training program."



Interested students may learn more by visiting the online graduate program's website (onlinepop.pharmacy.ufl.edu), by viewing a recent on-demand informational webinar (onlinepop.pharmacy.ufl.edu/programs/webinars/), or by contacting Associate Program Director, Heather Steingraber (hsteingraber@cop.ufl.edu). Employers can learn more about corporate partnership opportunities by contacting Dr. Laura Happe (lhappe@cop.ufl.edu).

Top 5-Ranked University of Florida College of Pharmacy Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 pharmacy college in Florida and No. 5 nationally, the UF College of Pharmacy has been developing future leaders in pharmacy practice and science for nearly a century. At campuses in Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Orlando, award-winning faculty aim to improve the health of Floridians and people across the world through pharmacy education, high-impact research, and clinical innovation. As one of the top 10 federally funded pharmacy colleges nationally, the UF College of Pharmacy features preeminent researchers who are leading major medical breakthroughs in such areas as drug discovery and development, drug safety, and precision medicine. For more information, visit pharmacy.ufl.edu. Twitter (News - Alert) : @UFPharmacy

