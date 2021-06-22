[January 21, 2021] New Managed Service Provider (MSP) Tools Maximize Profitability and Service Delivery Strategy

Field Nation, the leading on-site services platform for high-volume, field service work, is introducing an enhanced version of Field Nation Premier that provides MSPs with three new features: MarketSmart™ Insights, PeopleSmart Talent Management Suite and WorkSmart Productivity Suite. "For MSPs, maximizing profitability has never been more challenging or more critical," said Wael Mohammed, EVP of Product Management, Field Nation. "We designed Field Nation Premier to help companies address their top-line and bottom-line priorities, while getting more business value out of incorporating on-demand labor into their service delivery strategy." MarketSmart™ Insights - a pricing and coverage intelligence tool - provides real-time insights based on data from millions of field service jobs to help customers bid more competitively, plan more effectively, and identify growth opportunities. "As we shift to a more direct sales strategy,MarketSmart Insights will help us significantly protect margins," said a customer at a leading technology deployment firm.



PeopleSmart Talent Management Suite allows customers to source and vet on-demand talent, and provides access to a team of experts who can locate hard-to-find or specialized skills. Additionally, Pre-Assignment Surveys and Advanced Technician Profiles streamline the entire process. "We have a manual pre-assignment process that takes 30 minutes per technician per work order. It's painful," said a customer who partnered as a co-creator on some of the features. "These tools could help us eliminate that process entirely." WorkSmart Productivity Suite equips customers with tools and automation to significantly reduce the time spent dispatching, managing and auditing work orders - increasing first-time resolution, enhancing end-customer satisfaction, and enabling teams to scale without adding headcount. "These tools make work order review and approval much faster and easier, said a customer at a large technology solutions provider. "Any improvement we can make goes right to our bottom line."

"Service leaders are recognizing that on-demand labor can help them deliver customer value at a competitive price point without sacrificing margin," said Mynul Khan, CEO and Founder, Field Nation. "We want to help these leaders leverage a flexible workforce to take their service delivery strategy to the next level - which is why we're bringing Field Nation Premier to market." To learn more about Field Nation Premier, visit fieldnation.com/premier About Field Nation Field Nation brings companies and technicians together to complete short-term, on-site work. Companies can build their flexible workforce in geographies across the U.S. and Canada and technicians can find work that fits their schedule and skill set. Our mission is to match every technician with the right job, and connect every service team to professionals who are invested in getting the job done right the first time. Learn more at fieldnation.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005064/en/

