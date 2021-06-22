[January 21, 2021] New Tech Take Up Helped Colleges and Universities Survive 2020

New data from Questionmark, the online assessment provider, shows that many global education institutions were able to keep crucial exams going in the face of Covid-19 by embracing innovation. The use of Questionmark's enterprise-grade assessment platform, which delivers secure online tests, rose by almost a third (31%) in 2020. Proctoring services, which guard against cheating, soared by 115%. Social distancing measures made it almost impossible to bring candidates into exam halls and test centers in 2020. Education institutions moved quickly to bring exams online. Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark, said: "Learning institutions must be able to measure the progress of their students. The stakes are high in education. Results are critical to a student's future, and employers must be able to rely on the results to know who they are hiring. That means results must be reliable and free from cheating. "By embracing change and moving exams online quickly, institutions ensured students could get important qualifications, and they protected their businesses. "Now they can build on their success. Moving tests and assessments online may have been an emergency measure last year. Many educators are now seeing the opportunities and new revenue streams that are opened by embracing innovative new technologies."



