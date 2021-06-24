TMCnet News
New Electrical Discharge Machine Market Research 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Industry Impact and Recovery | Technavio
The new electrical discharge machine market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the electrical discharge machine market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in automation: industrial revolution 4.0," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the electrical discharge machine market size to grow by USD 1.31 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Electrical Discharge Machine Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
