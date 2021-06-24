[January 21, 2021] New Electrical Discharge Machine Market Research 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Industry Impact and Recovery | Technavio

The new electrical discharge machine market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005399/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the electrical discharge machine market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in automation: industrial revolution 4.0," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the electrical discharge machine market size to grow by USD 1.31 billion during the period 2020-2024. Electrical Discharge Machine Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The electrical discharge machine market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -8.65%.

Based on the end-user, the machine shop segment saw maximum growth in 2020. Factors responsible for the machine shop market segments' growth is the rapid growth in the emerging markets and developing countries, mining sectors, and industrial production.

The growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period. Regional Analysis 59% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing demand for EDM machines from various countries is one of the prime factrs that will facilitate the electrical discharge machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for electrical discharge machine in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market- The aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market is segmented by application (turbofan engine and turboprop engine) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market- The electrical explosion proof equipment market is segmented by type (Enclosures, Encapsulations, and Conduit and cable sales) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Notes: The electrical discharge machine market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The electrical discharge machine market is segmented by End-user (Machine shop, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Automotive, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Beaumont Machine, Belmont Equipment & Technologies, Ching Hung Machinery & Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric (News - Alert) Corp., Novick Digital Equipment Co. Ltd., ONA Electroerosion SA, Sodick Inc., and Yihawjet Enterprises Co. Ltd. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005399/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]