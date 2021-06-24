[January 19, 2021] New Vaccination Cart from Ergotron Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Inside and Outside of Clinics

Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, announced the introduction of a Vaccination Cart to support safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The mobile cart is easy to maneuver and an optional LiFeKinnex™ hot-swap battery provides uninterrupted runtime for lengthy shifts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005893/en/ < style="font-size:85%;">Ergotron's new Vaccination Cart enables efficient COVID-19 vaccination workflows. (Photo: Business Wire)



< style="font-size:85%;">Ergotron's new Vaccination Cart enables efficient COVID-19 vaccination workflows. (Photo: Business Wire) As mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are set up in non-traditional spaces, this mobile cart adds convenience and access to critical supplies for caregivers. The cart includes a sharps container which provides a safe and sanitary place to dispose of syringes, as well as a scanner bracket that allows for quick and accurate scanning. With space for supplies, a small cooler and plenty of worksurface area for vaccine preparation, the Vaccination Cart is a tailored solution that enables efficient workflows.

"Our new Vaccination Cart supports care providers as they work to distribute the vaccine in clinics and in other spaces such as parking lots, vaccine drive-throughs and other offsite vaccination stations," said Mark Brandenhoff, general manager, healthcare at Ergotron. "We created this cart because we understand that vaccinating large populations of people requires equipment that's easy to move, dependable and convenient." The cart's height adjustability allows caregivers of various heights to create a personalized fit and stay comfortable throughout their shift. Additionally, the flexible cart is easily configurable to meet the needs of various workflows. The Vaccination Cart is now available from resellers globally. Accessory availability may vary regionally. For more information, visit Ergotron.com or call 888-743-1119. About Ergotron Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the technology of movement, Ergotron builds solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Its custom solutions group develops innovative products for leading global companies in a variety of industries. Over nearly four decades, the company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JUV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron's facilities in St. Paul and China. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005893/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]