New Education Communication Platform PTA MEETINGS Launches for 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to become one of the leading parent teacher communication apps in 2021, new education platform PTA Meetings will revolutionize connectivity for busy working adults in the modern world. PTA Meetings offers an accessible and user-friendly experience, allowing parents and teachers to communicate efficiently through a dedicated app (mobile and desktop), launching on January 21, 2021. Teachers can centralize and consolidate their communications with parents, offering a range of ways to get in touch – meanwhile saving time and utilizing the app's direct channels of communication. Fewer paper flyers and report cards minimize the environmental impact of traditional school to home communication and give teachers more time to focus on providing world-class education in the classroom. Teachers can also share quarterly reports throughout the school year and spotlight their students' best work through classwork portfolios. Parents and caregivers are empowered to engage further with their child's school community, giving them an easy way toreach out directly to their child's teacher – whether that be to resolve and minimize potential conflict or discuss and monitor behavior targets. Parents can also schedule 1-on-1 meetings with school staff and see their child enjoying their friendships in their own classroom through photo updates. Important emails in overflowing inboxes are no longer left unread thanks to in-app messaging capabilities.



Features of PTA Meetings include: Text message and in-app email capabilities

Calendar and reminders with push notifications

Scheduling, including parent-teacher sign-up schedule

Behavior tracking

Two-way messaging function between parents and teachers

Photo sharing

Enhanced privacy settings for both parent and teacher

Quarterly reports

Student portfolios & more! PTA Meetings is a free, easy to use, modern platform giving parents and teachers the opportunity to save time by effectively streamlining communications to the benefit of both adults and students. Ultimately, the success of a child's education comes down to the direct support and engagement of their parent or caregiver – PTA Meetings offers practical solutions to ensure children are given the best possible chance to develop and grow through 2021 and beyond.

PTA Meetings launches on January 21, 2021 across mobile and desktop app stores Connect and discover more:

