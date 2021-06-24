[January 19, 2021] New York and Mexico City Based Taxi Technology Platforms Wapanda and YoYo Announce Partnership in Effort to Modernize Rideshare Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wapanda, a taxi-focused, mission-driven mobility platform based in New York City, and YoYo, an innovative rideshare startup in Mexico City, announced a new partnership to grow together in the ridesharing and taxi industries. Through this partnership, Wapanda and YoYo aim to leverage their extensive combined technology, finance, and regulatory experience to create a new and innovative city based ride share solution that works as a direct link in a wider city based multi modal transit system. Together, they represent the two most critical and robust taxi markets globally: New York and Mexico City. Each platform supports a one-stop-shop comparison model to see the estimated price and time of a consumer's journey using their preferred modes of transportation. "Wapanda and Yo Yo are unique in that we both share a singular vision regarding th need for, and importance of, taxis in the future of city-based last mile solutions," said the founders of both Wapanda and YoYo. "Our teams are incredibly excited about this partnership and this next chapter and we look forward to making more news in the weeks and months ahead."



Wapanda is a transportation infrastructure platform whose ultimate goal is to work with the City and drivers to lift medallion owners and taxi workers out of their financial distress. Co-founders, Zahid Biviji and Mihir Dange believe the best way to do this is to help cities to adapt to the coming radical changes in transportation technology so workers can compete in the 21st century for-hire vehicle market. YoYo is an innovative transportation startup aiming to reimagine ride share and last mile with an innovative city focused technology solution. The three co-founders, Fabián Ortiz, Santiago Iturbe and Luis Marçal goal is to optimize mobility and leverage their data to improve public policy and urbanization.

Contact: ridesmart@wapanda.co View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-and-mexico-city-based-taxi-technology-platforms-wapanda-and-yoyo-announce-partnership-in-effort-to-modernize-rideshare-industry-301210981.html SOURCE Wapanda

