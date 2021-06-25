TMCnet News
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Expands Midwest and East Coast Corporate-Managed Markets
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers is one of the largest independent providers of career and technology training and today the company announced expanded corporate management in 12 new markets. Among those are Livonia, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Troy in Michigan; Chicago and Rosemont in Illinois; Nashua, New Hampshire; New York City and Westchester in New York; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio.
This expansion will provide clients throughout the major market on the East Coast and Midwest all the technology, leadership and development courses and certifications for reskilling and upskilling their staff. Accelerated Instructor-led classes delivered in New Horizons' high-tech virtual classroom combined with more offerings are available as companies adjust and manage their training needs during the pandemic.
"New Horizons is the largest independent provider of technology training and these newest markets add significantly to our market share of company-managed markets," said Allen Middleton, New Horizons' Vice President of Corporate Sales. "The New Horizons brand is growing across the globe which means a broader portfolio of courses for our corporate customers seeking to upskill, reskill, and improve productivity through highly-effective training and development courses and certifications."
New Horizons has been on a rapid pace of accelerating corporate managed markets as companies seek to retrain their workforce for remote working situations. As companies now consider how to bring employees safely back to the office, training opportunities are in high demand, thus driving this most recent expansion project by New Horizons corporate office.
