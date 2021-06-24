[January 14, 2021] New Business Partnership Helps Position Start-Ups for Success

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs and non-profits looking for support and mentorship to grow their business now have a local source: LifeWorking Coworking. The professional workspace, located in downtown Lake Forest, announces a new collaboration with Fresh Start Business Incubator, a 501(c)(3) organization serving early-stage growth companies, start-ups and established businesses in northeastern Illinois. Working from home due to the pandemic has created significant changes for how businesses operate. LifeWorking Coworking is designed to be the office of choice, with a modern, distraction-free work environment that a home office cannot provide: drop-in desks, meeting rooms and conference areas, reliable WiFi, printing and package service, laundry service, food delivery, and more. Now with the strategic alliance with Fresh Start Business Incubator, entrepreneurs can tap into a vast talent pool of business leaders and coaches for legal assistance, financial support, networking, marketing and training. LifeWorking Coworking has innovation and a strong community focus at its core. "Our mission is to be a place that enables your best, most productive marginal minute – no matter who you are or what you do," says Steven Whittington, founder and CEO of LifeWorking Coworking. "We have evolved from being a tech savvy, community-friendly work and event space to a Community Innovation Center – hosting corporate ideation sessions, short term project teams, fundraising events and opportunities for high schools, chambers of commerce and colleges. We are seeing businesses start, grow an flourish. We are excited about the strategic alliance with the Fresh Start Incubator team."



New entrepreneurs meet challenges during the growth of a business. One of the significant challenges, spearheading a business, can be a lone proposition. Finding a network of like-minded, motivated professionals eases that challenge. This new partnership offers training, advisors, and programs to aid business leaders. John Edgcomb, president of Fresh Start says, "Our Board considers the alignment with LifeWorking Coworking an exciting strategy for continued growth for both entities and specifically allows Fresh Start to expand its support of local and regional businesses. Fresh Start Business Incubator has over the years expanded the quality of its programing. Specifically, FSBI helps to incubate start-ups and to accelerate growing companies. In addition, we see an opportunity to expand our very successful 'Fresh Start Presents' educational series and to further engage the community with sponsored events. We are especially excited about the ability to collaborate with LifeWorking on developing new programs that will enhance our footprint within northern Illinois and beyond."

LifeWorking Coworking is anticipating the need for flexible work space and business growth in other Lake County locations. Whittington plans to offer the concept beyond Lake Forest. "As we look to the future and begin our expansion into suburban communities that are clamoring for centers of innovation, we're excited about the alliance with John and his Fresh Start Business Incubator team," he says. "They will bring their unique community-focused small business incubation and acceleration program alongside our LifeWorking Coworking 'Places.'" Lake County Partners expresses its support of the dynamic venture. Kevin Considine, president and CEO of Lake County Partners says, "LifeWorking Coworking already nailed the suburban, tech-enabled, workplace-as-a-service model. The addition of Fresh Start Business Incubator with its community-focused, small business, non-profit and entrepreneur model, creates a very strong community innovation hub that we're excited to see expand." The result is a shared vision of innovators, small business owners, non-profits and entrepreneurs alongside trusted municipal and community partners, to create growth and resiliency in the communities in which they live. LifeWorking and Fresh Start are a springboard for business success. For more information, call LifeWorking Coworking at (847) 457-2662. LifeWorking Coworking gives freelancers and small business professionals a modern workplace that allows for privacy and productivity. With a short commute, members can leave the distractions of home or the bustle of the coffee shop for an energizing location that inspires efficiency and collaboration. Visit www.mylifeworking.com or www.facebook.com/MyLifeWorking View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-business-partnership-helps-position-start-ups-for-success-301208272.html SOURCE LifeWorking Coworking

