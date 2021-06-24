[January 14, 2021] New research reveals IT professionals' growing confidence in public cloud despite security concerns

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights: More than three-quarters of organizations use multiple cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

More than 60% say their MPLS costs increase heavily due to seasonal workload peaks. Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today released key findings from a report titled Cloud networks: Shifting into hyperdrive. Commissioned by Barracuda, the research surveyed global IT decision makers to capture their attitudes and opinions about public cloud, access constraints, security concerns, emerging solutions, and a variety of related topics. Read the full report: www.barracuda.com/sase-report The survey, conducted by independent market researcher Censuswide, includes responses from 800 executives, individual contributors, and team managers with responsibility for their organization's cloud infrastructure. They came from organizations of all sizes in EMEA and the US, across a broad range of industries, including construction, education, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and others. Overall, the findings indicate that although IT professionals are gaining confidence in the cloud, organizations face growing constraints when it comes to cloud access. Highlights from the report include: IT professionals are gaining confidence in the cloud.

Nearly 80% say their organization has deployed an Azure-based network.

Organizations face growing constraints when it comes to cloud access.

Current network infrastructure is growing increasingly costly.

More than 70% of respondents are using traditional access methods, such as MPLS, in their organization's network.



More than 60% say their MPLS costs increase heavily due to seasonal workload peaks.

IT professionals are looking for easier and more economical connectivity.

More than 70% of respondents have plans to implement an SD-WAN solution in the next 12 months to address cloud-connectivity issues.



At the same time, nearly 60% say their organization is hesitant to adopt an SD-WAN solution because of fears that they are complex and expensive.



said Klaus Gheri , VP, Network Security, Barracuda. "But by embracing highly-flexible secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, organizations of all sizes and types can improve connectivity, simplify management, and strengthen security."

