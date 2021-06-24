TMCnet News
New Domo Report Exposes Impact of the Lockdown Economy
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today released findings from a new report that provides insight into the impact of the pandemic for non-grocery retailers in 2020. The analysis was performed using Domo's modern BI platform that helps companies quickly unlock the value of data to accelerate digital transformation. It combines SafeGraph GPS Mobility data from 850 non-grocery retailers with more than 210,000 U.S. retail locations to analyze foot traffic, as well as data from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT)
"Overall average daily non-grocery retail foot traffic declined 14.1% across the year and 22.5% during the holiday season. Amidst these declines, there were clear winners and losers across the various retail segments," said John Mellor, chief strategy officer, Domo. "Our latest report outlines key differentiators from the retailers that weathered the storm and those still trying to right the ships."
Key Report Findings for 2020 Retail Trends:
For more details from Domo's Lockdown Economics 2020 Report, visit: https://www.domo.com/solution/2020-lockdown-economics-report/
To learn more about how Domo's modern BI platform dynamically integrates data from thousands of sources to harness insights like those in this report, visit: https://www.domo.com/platform/
COVID / Retail Data Explorer Methodology
This analysis uses data provided by SafeGraph using anonymized cell phone data. It includes selected retailers across 15 categories representing 850 locations throughout the United States. The time frame starts in January 2020 (updated weekly) and currently includes 74.5 million rows of data. State Stringency data are based on the Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker and are calculated by day and averaged by week. States with an index over 60 are considered "Strict", 50-60 are "Moderate" and below 50 are "Low".
About Domo
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
