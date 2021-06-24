[January 14, 2021] New Malwarebytes Integrations Make Security Management, Billing and Licensing of Software Easier Than Ever for Managed Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced enhanced integrations and business offerings in its OneView management dashboard to streamline security business operations for Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. The latest expansion brings management of server products into the cloud console and also integrates directly with ConnectWise Manage business management solution, making it easier for MSPs to streamline billing, service ticketing, and account management during a critical time of increased cybersecurity threats. According to research from ConnectWise-owned Continuum, 83 percent of MSPs report a customer cyber-attack, while 74 percent report suffering at least one attack themselves. The same research found that "67 percent of MSPs do not feel fully confident in their ability to defend their clients against a cyber attack." "Security is an increasing concern for MSPs, particularly as their clients have become more targeted by cybercriminals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mike LaPeters, vice president of worldwide MSP and channel operations at Malwarebytes. "By expanding OneView integrations and product capabilities, we are helping MSPs by both providing tailored security solutions for their clientele and also easing the burden of management and billing." Malwarebytes' OneView integration with ConnectWise Manage boosts MSP team productivity by eliminating manual tasks and providing up-to-date customer data capabilities to increase efficiency of billing and licensing management. Automated ticket creation from Malwarebytes security scans give MSP teams full awareness of threats to their customer with direct visibility into endpoints while informing on critical status and information to keep customers more ecure. Malwarebytes' software agent provides MSP staff with a deep understanding of endpoint status and configuration by exchanging important details like OS version, IP address, installation date, and more with the ConnectWise Manage tool, enabling teams to make more informed decisions on securing their customer endpoints.



MSP partners can now also integrate Malwarebytes endpoint security products for servers into the OneView console for streamlined management: Simplify server protection, detection and response: Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers provides a complete solution that includes support packages to custom fit a business' security needs. Advanced capabilities include Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Granular Server Isolation, and Ransomware Rollback, which return impacted servers to health – without costly reimaging or lost productivity. It is fast, lightweight, and purpose-built to protect an organization's most valuable data. Available for Windows machines, Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers is laser focused on keeping critical server infrastructure online and operational.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers provides a complete solution that includes support packages to custom fit a business' security needs. Advanced capabilities include Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Granular Server Isolation, and Ransomware Rollback, which return impacted servers to health – without costly reimaging or lost productivity. It is fast, lightweight, and purpose-built to protect an organization's most valuable data. Available for Windows machines, Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers is laser focused on keeping critical server infrastructure online and operational. Proactively protect and remediate Windows and Linux servers: Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers provides endpoint security that combines fast speeds with exceptional protection to offer simple and efficient solutions to organizations of all sizes. The product provides proactive malware protection and remediation for server infrastructure, driven from a single cloud console, providing visibility into all activity across an organization – from servers to workstations. Available for Windows and Linux servers, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers combines ease-of-use with predefined security configurations and default server policies. To join Malwarebytes as a partner, visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/partners/managed-service-providers/.

To read more about Malwarebytes visit their blog or website at https://www.malwarebytes.com/business/ . About Malwarebytes Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/ . MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Lisette Rauwendaal, Sr. Corporate Communications Manager

Malwarebytes

press@malwarebytes.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-malwarebytes-integrations-make-security-management-billing-and-licensing-of-software-easier-than-ever-for-managed-service-providers-301207869.html SOURCE Malwarebytes

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]