[January 13, 2021] New Master of Science in Accounting programme at top Singapore university - NUS Business School

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School has launched a new Master of Science in Accounting programme to develop talent in accounting and data analytics skills. The one-year full-time programme will give recent graduates the skillsets to thrive in the increasingly automated accounting industry. The new programme will focus on both theory and practice, combining practicums and industry networking sessions. Graduates will be poised to take on jobs in accounting firms, investment banks, credit rating firms and corporate firms focusing on management accounting. Associate Professor Edmund Keung, Academic Director for the MSc in Accounting programme, said, "We emphasise the interaction and integration among finance, financial reporting, and analytics. We are coaching our students for professions at the intersection of accounting and analytics, allowing them to understand the use of financial information in different financial institutions." Applications are now open for the programme that will start in August 2021 and aims to admit about 35 students for the first cohort. Applicants need to have a good undergraduate degree in any discipline. Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, Dean, NUS Business School, said, "The pandmic has highlighted the need to upskill oneself. This is also true for fresh graduates or graduates with a few years of working experience. Taking on a pre-experience master's at NUS Business School would allow one to learn from the very best. You can hone your skills and benefit from a large alumni support network before you take the next leap."



NUS is 11th in the QS World University Rankings 2021, making it the highest-ranked university from Asia. It ranked 13th for the subject Accounting & Finance in QS World University Rankings 2020. It was also ranked 3rd by Financial Times for Asia-Pacific Business Schools from 2017 to 2018. Besides the MSc in Accounting programme, NUS Business School also offers pre-experience masters in Finance, Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights. In addition, it has joint programmes with other faculties and research institutions such as the MSc in Supply Chain Management with the NUS Faculty of Engineering and the Logistics Institute - Asia Pacific at NUS and the MSc in Business Analytics with the NUS School of Computing.

NUS Business School is also the first Asian School to join the prestigious Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS), which is a worldwide network of business schools, as well as corporate and social partners. NUS Business School offers the highly-ranked CEMS Master's in International Management (MIM) as a double degree with the Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights programmes. Students are also attracted by the programmes' diverse international cohort, their rigour and broad industry exposure. Juan Sebastian Hernandez Urrego, from Columbia, had taken up the NUS MSc in Management programme after working in the human resource field for five years. "I gained an understanding of the Asian culture, and established friendships with incredible people from all over the world," said Juan, who graduates in January 2021. "Pursuing this during the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged me to adapt and reinvent myself, becoming more ready for the 'new normal' era," he added. The application deadline for international applicants is 15 April 2021. For more info, visit mscacc.nus.edu.sg or speak to the team at the upcoming information session on 26 January 2021. SOURCE National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School

