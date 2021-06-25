[January 12, 2021] New Retail Industry Benchmark, KeepScore™ from Newmine, Empowers Retailers to Measure Value Chain Success and Profitability At-A-Glance

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, a leader in product returns reduction technology and developers of Chief Returns Officer® announced today the launch of KeepScore™, a new benchmark that harnesses key data on products, suppliers, and customers to create the definitive measure of a common goal: Customers keeping the products that they purchase. For decades, retailers have relied heavily on sales metrics as a means of measuring product and supplier performance as well as and customer satisfaction. The escalating product returns crisis in retail, exacerbated by the accelerated growth of e-commerce due to COVID-19, has placed an ever-increasing strain on retailer finances, operations, supply chains, and customer relationships. KeepScore™ is a powerful byproduct of Chief Returns Officer®, Newmine's Returns Reduction Platform. "We were inspired by the idea of credit scoring," says Navjit Bhasin, founder and CEO of Newmine. "Ultimately, retailers and suppliers want to deliver products that delight customers, and even the best returns experience can't make up for the customer disappointment and inconvenience that comes with returns. KeepScore is our solution to that." With KeeScore, retailers can quickly identify underperforming and high-value products and suppliers, as well as customers that are serial returners. Creation of incentives designed to maximize the value of high performing categories, suppliers, and loyal customers will improve financial performance and customer retention.



About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. www.newmine.com.

