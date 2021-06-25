TMCnet News
New Analysis by KangoGift Shows Substantial Increase in Employee Recognition During 2020
BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, the leading employee engagement and recognition solutions provider, released today an analysis of its proprietary data which demonstrated a substantial increase in recognition and rewards within organizations for accomplishments and achievements.
The analysis showed an increase in recognition year-over-year of:
The analysis also determined that Dutch organizations lead the way with employee recognition with an increase of 90 percent year-over-year with
"This analysis shows that the days of cookie-cutter rewards programs with employee recognitions being rare are over and it would seem that COVID-19 is the reason," said Todd Horton, Founder and CEO of KangoGift. "Employee recognition and rewards cratered in March and April along with the rest of the economy. Its sharp rebound is evidence that leaders realize the unprecedented strain on their employees as a result of COVID-19 and are acting appropriately to ensure their teams well being and provide a smooth continuance into 2021."
The analysis was conducted using data from KangoGift's proprietary, global database. All information is current as of December 1.
