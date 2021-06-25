TMCnet News
NEW PONEMON RESEARCH: Growing Security Operation Center Challenges, Increasing Complexity and Rising Costs Drive Investments in XDR and Security Automation
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today released the "Second Annual Study on the Economics of Security Operations Centers: What is the True Cost for Effective Results?" report from Ponemon Institute (News - Alert). The report finds that organizations are spending more to account for widespread security operation center (SOC) challenges including growing security management complexity, increasing analyst salaries, security engineering and management outsourcing costs, yet are still dissatisfied with the outcomes. However, companies are also boosting investments in new SOC tools like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and security automation to help solve these issues.
"The findings of the Ponemon Economics of the SOC report show that organizations are facing an onslaught of rising security operations costs, but despite these increased investments, are still unhappy with their ability to combat growing cyberthreats," said Chris Triolo, Vice President of Customer Success, FireEye (News - Alert). "Many security teams are now seeking new technologies that can provide greater efficiencies and visibility, while cutting alert overloads and eliminating mundane tasks to improve analyst morale."
Perceived ROI of the SOC Drops, While Costs Rise
The ROI of SOC investments have been worsening, due to increasing complexity and rising security engineering and management outsourcing costs.
SOC Workers Unhappy, Despite Increasing Salaries
Even with increasing salaries, orgnizations are not able to boost employee morale.
New Technology (News - Alert) Investments Show Promise
However, increasing investments in new XDR and security automation tools show promise to reduce security engineering costs, boost SOC performance and employee morale.
The SOC is Key for Maintaining Security Posture
Despite current ROI perception, respondents noted that the SOC is more important than ever to having a strong security posture.
The Ponemon Institute surveyed 682 SOC managers, security analysts, general security practitioners, IT managers and directors who have a Security Operations Center and are knowledgeable about cybersecurity practices in their organizations.
In 2019, this report was sponsored by Respond Software, now a part of FireEye.
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,600 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
