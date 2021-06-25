[January 11, 2021] New Hair Dryer from Panasonic Features Oscillating Quick-Dry Nozzle and nanoe™ Technology for Easy Styling and Healthy Hair

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2021, Panasonic announced the upcoming release of the new Panasonic nanoe™ Hair Dryer (EH-NA67-W), furthering the brand's more than 80-years of hair dryer evolution. Designed for everyone – whatever age or gender– the EH-NA67-W utilizes patented nanoe™ technology to reduce hair damage from everyday brushing and includes a newly developed oscillating quick-dry nozzle for gentler and effortless drying. Universally appealing with a simple, modern look, the EH-NA67-W comes with three attachments: Oscillating quick-dry nozzle

Professional concentrator nozzle

Diffuser Oscillating quick-dry nozzle – evenly distributes the heat generated from the har drying process to prevent concentrated heat blasts and reduce the chance of overheating hair, as well as distribute the nanoe™ more widely. Concentrator nozzle – has a professional narrow tip that applies airflow more intensely to create finer styling areas. Diffuser – disperses airflow more liberally for wavy or curly hair types and to add more volume. The EH-NA67-W uses patented nanoe™ technology that draws moisture from the air to create tiny, moisture-rich particles that are small enough to penetrate hair shafts. These particles are almost 1,000 times more moisture-packed than the general negative ions used by most modern-day hair dryers. The extra moisture provided by nanoe™ helps protect hair against damage from everyday styling and brushing1, while also enhancing smoothness and shine2. "Panasonic sold its very first hair dryer in the late 1930s. Throughout the following decades, Panasonic has expanded the capabilities of its hair dryers to go beyond basic hair drying by ensuring the technology also cares for beautiful, healthy hair," said Ranjia Zhang, Panasonic Personal Care Product Manager, "We developed the EH-NA-67-W with the new oscillating quick-dry nozzle and our patented nanoe™ technology so our consumers can reduce hair damage while creating the perfect hair style." Users can further tailor their hair drying experience effortlessly with the EH-NA67-W via smooth-sliding switches that adjust the temperature to hot, warm, or cool and the speed to high or low. There also is a cool shot button that instantly provides a cool flow of air at the press of a button. The temperature controls and the new oscillating quick-dry nozzle not only provides a fast and effortless hair drying experience for men and women of all ages – but it's pet friendly too! Users can also easily and quickly clean the EH-NA67-W by removing the intake filter at the rear of the hair dryer. The Panasonic nanoe™ Hair Dryer (EH-NA67-W) will be available for purchase on Amazon for $149.99 at the end of January 2021.







1As demonstrated in a bundled hair brushing test. Test results by Intertek Group. 2According to a consumer study. Tests performed by Intertek Group.

