[January 11, 2021] New Survey Reveals Troubles Persist: Enterprise Technology Leaders View IT Services More Positively than Employees Experience Them

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, released its Pulse (News - Alert) Report that reveals the growing importance of digital experience for today's workforce. Though technology leaders continue to recognize the importance of DEX, the results show a disconnect between the way IT views its services and how employees experience them. 96% of the technology executives surveyed agree that DEX is an essential part of what IT teams do, yet more than a third (34%) rely on manual methods to collect experience information and nearly half (46%) don't measure their employees' digital experience at all. "Since the start of forced remote work in March, IT has been thrust into unfamiliar territory," said Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer of Nexthink. "Many IT teams have been asked to deliver flawless remote digital experiences for employees overnight, and while many have made exceptional transitions, others continue to flounder. The delta between success and failure lies in the understanding of the employees experience - if end-user computing teams don't have insight into what employees are experiencing, they cannot effectively do their job." In the Nexthink Pulse Report: Exploring IT's digital experience challenges during the pandemic, 70% of tech leaders polled said their ticket and call volume continue to spike, with a majority of those reporting increases up to 50%. The top IT challenges reported by employees overwhelmingly point to VPN connection issues (77%), poor video calls (65%) and Wi-Fi connection (51%). However, this i where IT and employees diverge- a significant number of IT execs feel confident their teams can address those very problems: 63% think they can handle video issues, and nearly half (40%) think they can address VPN performance.



We know from Nexthink's past research that earlier this year a little more than half (56%) of IT leaders felt confident accurately measuring the impact of new technology rollouts in a remote or work anywhere setup. The latest Pulse Report shows confidence is low in key components related to transformation experience: digital transformation (only 11% are confident they have insight into experience related to change) and business services deployment (only 6%). Technology leaders now are less confident in their ability to properly deploy new applications and IT services. For more details on the findings, and to download the full report, visit: https://www.nexthink.com/resource/pulse-survey-report-work-anywhere-challenges-pandemic/

The report, conducted by independent research firm Pulse, surveyed 142 technology executives during September - October 2020. Respondents came from North America & EMEA, and from companies with +1k employees and a variety of industry sectors. The report examines how IT is handling their Digital Employee Experience (DEX), what problems still persist, and where their focus is for 2021. About Nexthink Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level - freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 10 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005116/en/

