New Ninjala Cartoon Anime Episode and Season 4 Available Now
GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) released a new episode of the Ninjala cartoon anime, "You're the Star!" The new chapter of the bubblegum brawler's hit animation highlights Emma, a crime fighter with dreams of becoming a dancing pop star. Ninjala's Season 4 also now available, featuring a London-inspired stage and more.
Watch the latest episode on the PlayNinjala YouTube channel!
Emma is a street dancer with an eye on making it into the spotlight. She also happens to be a vigilante crime fighter dishing out justice under the cover of darkness. Emma's life is about to take a dramatic turn, thanks to Lauren Warren, a talent scout who's looking for more than just the right moves. Who does Lauren Warren really work for? What can Emma do to calm her nerves on the biggest day of her life? Why does Emma fight so hard for those who need justice? Find out now!
SEASON 4 DETAILS
Season 4 is packed with new content and is available now through March 24, 2021.
Season 4 includes:
ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA
GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA's content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA (News - Alert). For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.
