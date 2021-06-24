[January 07, 2021] New Player in the E-Commerce Space Cart.com Completes Acquisitions of AmeriCommerce and Other Strategic Assets to Build Out E-Commerce Ecosystem

Cart.com today announced the acquisition of AmeriCommerce, an enterprise e-commerce storefront software platform. With the acquisition of AmeriCommerce and three others, Cart.com will offer services across the e-commerce value chain-from ecommerce storefront software to fulfillment services to marketing services and automation-enabling brands of all sizes to move faster, grow larger and expand their e-commerce footprint. Founded in 2005, AmeriCommerce will serve as the foundation of Cart.com's e-commerce-as-a-service (ECaaS) platform. Today, AmeriCommerce facilitates more than $500 million in gross merchandise value, providing end-to-end online store services for nearly 3,000 customers. AmeriCommerce was previously acquired by Capital One (News - Alert) before being bought back by management. Over the next two months, Cart.com will expand AmeriCommerce's capabilities by adding new complementary products and services for its customers. "In today's e-commerce landscape, merchants are constrained by complex and fragmented options, and large incumbent marketplaces that deliver great end-customer experience at the expense of entrepreneurs and small businesses. Cart.com will put power back in the hands of brands," said Jim Jacobsen, Cart.com Chairman and co-founder. Cart.com's end-to-end integration enables brands to simplify their technology stack and refocus their efforts on their growth goals and mission. By bridging the gaps between systems that are currently isolated and disparate, the company is creating dollar and time efficiencis for brands and sellers.



"Cart.com's mission is to strengthen the relationship between brands and their customers by providing a one-stop service that will build and manage their ecommerce presence at a time when selling online is more important than ever. AmeriCommerce helps us achieve that goal with its robust storefront experience, which is one of the only options for multi-store functionality," Jacobsen added. The additional assets acquired that help build out Cart's e-commerce marketing and logistics capabilities include Optimal Agency, a digital marketing agency founded by former Google (News - Alert) and Facebook experts focused on driving effectiveness of digital ad spend for brands, and Spacecraft Brands, a creative studio that specializes in developing brand identities and websites for startups and high-growth companies. Other acquisitions include assets that will enable Cart.com to offer distribution and multi-channel sales capabilities to its customers.

"Most brands are unable or unwilling to sell on Amazon.com (News - Alert) due to costly fees, pay-to-play policies and the fear of getting undercut by private label products. Our goal is to be a truly brand-driven ECaaS provider that accelerates online sales for any business, regardless of size," said Omair Tariq, Cart.com co-founder and CEO. "With the acceleration of online shopping given the global pandemic, the need for an integrated, brand-focused e-commerce platform is ever increasing. Cart.com was created to help more companies succeed in their e-commerce journey." Cart.com is founded, funded and led by a team of industry veterans with a history of building and growing e-commerce brands. CEO Omair Tariq previously served as COO and CFO of Blinds.com, which he helped grow and exit to The Home Depot, where he then was part of HomeDepot.com's leadership team as COO of their largest e-commerce subsidiary (Global Custom Commerce). He has founded and exited D2C brands and invests in and advises high-growth startups and VC funds. Co-Founder Jim Jacobsen is the co-founder of and former CEO of RTIC Outdoors, which he grew to $220M its first year. RTIC Outdoors was recently acquired by private equity firm Wind Point Partners. He is also the founder of alliantgroup, a leading tax credit advisory firm, which he exited to Evercore, the global independent investment banking advisory firm. In 2021, Cart.com will continue to build out its software and service stack to deliver a truly end-to-end experience for brands and merchants of all sizes. About Cart.com Cart.com aims to deliver a fully integrated e-commerce solution to brands, providing all the tools they need to grow through a single e-commerce partner. Our wholly owned and interconnected set of services and software includes end to end services from marketing and merchandising support, to storefront software and fulfillment services, to financing and customer service. With Cart.com, brands can eliminate the need for costly and frustrating plugins and time-consuming vendor management, enabling a more seamless experience and better pricing, so they can focus on building their business and serving their customers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005300/en/

