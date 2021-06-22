[January 06, 2021] New Offering from Reserved.ai Predicts, Automates, and Simplifies Cloud Costs, Bringing Cost Savings in Hours Instead of Weeks

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserved.ai., the cloud cost management company that saves businesses the most time and money, today announced its Purchase Planner feature – the only solution that optimizes, customizes, and automates execution of cloud reservation purchasing, completely removing the guesswork for cloud users and missed opportunities for savings. The new offering eliminates the time-consuming and painful process of analyzing and managing AWS costs, and leverages machine learning to identify the best saving strategy that can be implemented in one click. "We are on a mission to save cloud customers time and money so we take a fundamentally different approach to cloud cost management," said Aran Khanna, CEO and Co-founder. "Not only does our financial modeling compare trillions of potential approaches to uncover the optimal purchasing options, but it also offers full end-to-end, 24x7 automation so customers never miss an actionable savings opportunity. We're so confident in our technology and approach that we guarantee to buy back our customers' financial commitments. In essence, we offer the most savings with the least risk."



$1 billion in revenue was able to reduce upfront spending by $12 million , increase monthly savings by an additional $300,000 , and save six weeks of engineering time. Unlike traditional cloud cost management companies that take weeks to set up and even longer to see the savings, Reserved.ai's platform can be up and running in under 90 minutes, without any impact to the existing infrastructure. Customers gain immediate and complete visibility into exactly where their money is being spent on the cloud and where they can save.

About Reserved.ai Reserved.ai is a cloud cost optimization company known for its ability to help fast-moving companies save the most time and money on their cloud costs, without any risk. The platform is built by both experienced cloud insiders from AWS and Azure as well as budget owners from the largest cloud users, Apple and Splunk. It utilizes machine learning to gain complete visibility into cloud spend, continuously optimize costs, and automate these processes from beginning to end. Reserved.ai and the Reserved.ai logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Reserved.ai. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. Contact: Aran Khanna, aran@reserved.ai View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-offering-from-reservedai-predicts-automates-and-simplifies-cloud-costs-bringing-cost-savings-in-hours-instead-of-weeks-301202172.html SOURCE Reserved.ai

