[January 06, 2021] New Senior Vice President of Gateway First Bank Announced

Gateway (News - Alert) First Bank has announced Charlie Crouse as the new Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, overseeing commercial banking activities in Gateway's core markets. With over 21 years of experience in the Oklahoma financial industry, Crouse will play a major role in supporting the expansion of Gateway's banking services. "When Gateway transformed into a full-service bank in 2019, we made a commitment to our communities and customers to offer top-notch services and products," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank. "Charlie brings extensive experience and a best-in-class customer service mindset to the Gateway team as we continue working to build out our commercial and digital banking processes, increase our product offerings and enhance the customer experience." Prior to joining Gateway, Crouse has worked in both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City markets. Having been through two bank mergers, Crouse brings a unique perspective on how to effectively create a new, more robust commercial lending program. During his career, he formed a new bank division from the ground up, spanning eight states. His expertise in developed sales and marketing strategies for business development led the bank to exceed sales and profitability goals. Crouse was also instrumental in revising loan and risk management policies governing energy lending. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Energy Lending at Bank SNB in Oklahoma City, which would later undergo a merger to become Simmons Bank. Following the merger, Crouse served as Managing Directo of Energy Lending at Simmons Bank. He has also held leadership positions with Commerce Bank in Oklahoma City and Summit Bank in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.



"As Gateway continues to expand its banking business we will rely more heavily on available technology and implementing the latest innovations," said Charlie. "I look forward to supporting that growth by creating and maintaining relationships with commercial banking clients through a full array of products and services." Crouse graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, where he later earned his MBA in finance.

About Gateway First Bank Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.8 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 150 mortgage centers in 42 states, and almost 1,600 employees.

